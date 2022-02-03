 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 03 2022
Nawaz Sharif’s factory visit video is 4-5 months old: Hussain Nawaz

Screen grab of a video showing PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif visiting a factory –Social Media
  • We went out at our acquaintance’s house and he took us to show his factory, says Hussain Nawaz. 
  • Hussain Nawaz says visiting someone’s factory is not a sin. 
  • Hussain categorically says no compromise will be made on Nawaz Sharif’s health.

Hussain Nawaz called his father Nawaz Sharif’s alleged video of visiting a factory, circulating on social media, four to five months old, adding that he took his father outside for a "change in environment" as he was not feeling well.

Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath, Hussain Nawaz said, "I and Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to one of our acquaintances’ houses. Subsequently, he took us to see his factory."

On February 1, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's medical reports were submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) and it said that "he should take precautionary measures to protect himself from COVID-19 and should refrain from travelling or visiting crowded places as the virus can have severe effects on him due to his heart condition".

Later, in contrast to the medical reports, an alleged video of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif surfaced on social media in which he was spotted visiting a factory with his son Hussain Nawaz and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other people.

On the question of a viral video, Hussain clarified and said that due to COVID-19 SOPs, factories in the United Kingdom (UK) are understaffed.

Hussain further added that visiting someone’s factory is not a sin and Nawaz Sharif went out for just two hours.

Hussain Nawaz also lashed out at the incumbent government over the leaked video of PML-N supremo Nawaz, asking why the government did not bring this video to the media before.

The government has not contacted anyone in London to inquire about Nawaz Sharif’s health condition, he added.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment in London, Hussain stated that currently he is under medical treatment and it will be completed when physicians find improvement in his health.

Hussain categorically said "no to compromising on Nawaz Sharif’s health" till the treatment is completed, adding that, "after doctors’ medical advice, we don’t need to send any reports now."

The doctor, who has given his medical advice regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health, has a good reputation, he added.

Nawaz Sharif's medical report

The latest medical report of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday, according to which the doctors advised him not to travel.

The report has been prepared by the Director of Interventional Cardiology, Dr Fayaz Shawl, and was submitted to the court through advocate Amjad Pervez.

According to the report, Nawaz Sharif should stay in London until his angiography as it could worsen his condition.

A timeline of Nawaz Sharif's case

  • On the night between October 21 and 22, 2019, Nawaz Sharif's condition deteriorated and he was shifted to a hospital.
  • On October 25, Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
  • On October 26, Nawaz Sharif was granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.
  • On October 26, Nawaz Sharif suffered a mild heart attack, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid confirmed the development.
  • On October 29, Nawaz Sharif's sentence was suspended for two months on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.
  • He was discharged from Nawaz Sharif Services Hospital and was shifted to Jati Umra.
  • On November 8, Shahbaz Sharif requested the Interior Ministry to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).
  • On November 12, the federal cabinet gave Nawaz Sharif conditional permission to leave the country.
  • On November 14, the PML-N challenged the condition of indemnity bond in the Lahore High Court.
  • On November 16, the Lahore High Court allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.
  • On November 19, 2019, Nawaz Sharif left for London for his treatment.

