Thursday Feb 03 2022
Priyanka Chopra reportedly bags a role opposite Anthony Mackie in ‘Ending Things’

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has bagged a role opposite Marvel famed actor Anthony Mackie in her next Hollywood film, Deadline reported.

The Matrix Resurrections actor has reportedly secured a coveted role in Kevin Sullivan's action film Ending Things and has sent the internet into a meltdown.

The media outlet has also shed light upon the storyline of the movie. The upcoming film is about a hit-woman who struggles with her job and personal relationship.

“A hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business tells her 'business' partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realise she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup and their last job together they must join forces for one last night out”, read the report.

For unversed, Anthony is known for essaying several prominent roles in Marvel films, such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

On the work front, Priyanka had recently completed the shooting of Citadel. She also has the Jim Strouse-directed romantic-comedy, Text For You, in her line-up. She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh. In Bollywood, the actor will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

