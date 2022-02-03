Simon Cowell says he’s ‘bit of a nutter' after horrific second bike crash

Simon Cowell opened up to detail what went wrong to make him end up with a broken hand in a horrific bike crash.

During his chat with Daily Mail, the America’s Got Talent judge shared, “I'm OK. I'm feeling much better thank you. It happened just round the corner.”

Responding to onlookers’ claims of him speeding on his bike, the X Factor star admitted, “I'm a bit of a nutter. I'll definitely wear a helmet next time.”

Cowell was rushed to hospital last week after involving in a dangerous accident when he was not wearing his helmet.

It was reported that he closely avoided serious injury and was ‘lucky’ to be alive.

The outlet reported that 62-year-old record executive's friend shared that he is feeling much better; however he wants to bid farewell to cycling post his second bike accident.

“Simon has vowed not to go on a bike again. It was a horror show but fortunately it looked worse than it actually is,” reported the publication.

“Simon has been warned many times to wear a helmet but he doesn’t always take it on board,” an insider spilled to the outlet. “When he cycles in LA he rarely wears one but the cycling lanes are far better and safer, compared to London.”