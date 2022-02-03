In line with SC order, Askari Park handed over to KMC

People can be seen enjoying a ride at Askari Amusement Park in Karachi. — Park management

KARACHI: In line with a Supreme Court (SC) order, the Askari Park built in place of the old Sabzi Mandi has been handed over to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), reported Geo News.



Director general parks of the KMC had written a letter to the Askari Park management on January 14 to inform them about the court order of taking the park under the KMC’s supervision.

According to the DG, the park’s name has been changed to KMC Amusement Park and entry to the premises will be free.

The DG added that the former administration of the park demolished the marriage hall built in the park and then handed over the administration of the park.

Hand over Askari Park to KMC, SC orders

Last year, a two-member bench of the SC had ordered relevant authorities to hand over charge of the Askari Amusement Park to the KMC within two weeks.

The two-member bench issued the ruling while hearing a case related to the Askari Park at the top court’s Karachi Registry.

The apex court directed the KMC administrator to take control of the Askari Park and open it for people. There should be no entry fee at the park, ruled the court. The chief justice directed the KMC to return the existing swings to the current management and install new ones. The court also directed razing all the shops on the park's land.