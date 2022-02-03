 
Jennifer Lopez highlights the need to teach kids about love

American singer Jennifer Lopez recently got candid about her plans for teaching her children about the realities of love.

Lopez got candid over it all while speaking to People magazine in a candid chat.

She started the topic off by admitting, "I'm always trying to let them know how much I love them and that loving yourself is so important."

"Little key things like your thoughts create your life so to think positive, that all their feelings are okay and that people should always treat you well, and you're not a victim to anybody.”

“...Things you want them to know so they can be in good, healthy relationships with their friends, and then when they finally fall in love with somebody.

Lopez even added that she fully intends to teach her children the benefits of self-love and the role it plays in maintaining inner peace.

Especially since it creates a good pathway towards success, powerful bonds and even relationships.

"I want [the kids] to know where I got to very recently: If you're good on your own, you really can have a beautiful relationship. But until then, you're probably going to struggle through it and try to find it."

At the end of the day though, "I honestly believe love rules all [and] love always conquers everything — relationships, kids, work, work relationships."

"It's all about how loving, open and accepting you can be. Not having an ego about things and just embracing all the good, always looking at the positive. When you're in a good, healthy relationship, everybody benefits from that. Everybody."

Before signing off she even shared some sage wisdom and added, "Everybody is growing up, they're not babies anymore, so you can't just take them on your lap and tell them it's going to be okay. They're venturing out, they're being their own people and it's us just trying to keep up."

