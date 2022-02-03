In Pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora enjoy girls’ day-out

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently clicked with her BFFs; actress and model Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora on Wednesday.

The trio was snapped exiting a restaurant after having a lunch date together in Mumbai. For the day-time outing, the Jab We Met actress opted for a casual look, jeans and a T-shirt.

The fitness diva Malaika also sported her chic look. Amrita, on the other hand, wore a kaftan dress. The three were masked up – following the COVID-19 protocols, as paparazzi clicked their pictures while they waited for their car.





Recently, on Amrita's birthday, the Good Newwz actress had penned a heartfelt note for her best friend and left fans gushing over their bond. Malaika and Karisma Kapoor also had penned heartfelt notes for Amrita on her birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Ki & Ka starlet will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She also is a part of Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming.