Thursday Feb 03 2022
New York University launches course on Taylor Swift's music and its cultural impact

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

New York University's Clive Davis Institute has launched a course about Taylor Swift’s pop and country music career and its cultural impact.

According to Variety, the institute has started a course on Grammy-winning singer from January 26 which is expected to continue till March 9.

The students have been studying about the Red hit-maker's legacy of music, song-writing, race in popular music and her girlhood. 

The course, taught by Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos, was started on January 26 and is expected to continue till March 9.

The outlet also reported that the All Too Well singer has also been invited as a speaker; however, response to the request is still pending.

As per the official description of the course, students are expected to learn to “deconstruct the way her creativity and song-writing have made her a durable presence in a quickly evolving music industry”.

Meanwhile, an insight into her career will also help course attendees to understand “how discourses of youth and girlhood are often exploited in the media and music industries.”

