Thursday Feb 03 2022
Gwyneth Paltrow shows off 'generous yet manageable' L.A home

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow has recently opened her doors to show off the “generous yet manageable” L.A. abode that she spent almost six years finishing.

The home is a house of Paltrow’s dream and she spent over six years in the designing aspect.

She showed off the final look, as part of the March cover of Architectural Digest.

In her own words, she describes her aesthetic and home as "a Parisian apartment set within an old European barn" that features high ceilings and lots of lights "that feels generous yet manageable at the same time."

She also explained to the publication, "The strength of the house is in the subtleties of light and space. We spent a lot of time assessing family patterns, how we really live, what makes us most comfortable. The focus was on the experience, the emotion."

While describing the area surrounding her estate she admitted, "There were wild animals living there and swarms of bugs, but I fell in love with the land and the views” in Santa Barbara.

Since the designing aspect can easily be dubbed “a long and arduous journey” Paltrow decided to ask longtime collaborators, designers Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch of Roman and Williams to help.

Thus the house ended up being "built around extremely precise, thoughtful spaces that we refined again and again for years."

The single-story home flirts the line between classical and contemporary and includes a fully decked out spa, custom pewter-finished bronze doors and features an array of unique furnishings. 

