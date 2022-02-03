Personal police guard guns down Hyderabad DSP

Representative image. — File

DSP Hyderabad Faiz Ali gets injured in firing in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad area.

Police constable Asif Chandio assigned with the DSP fired at him, say the police.

Police says the constable has been arrested.

HYDERABAD: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hyderabad Faiz Ali on Thursday succumbed to his injuries after the constable assigned for his security gunned him down in the city's Qasimabad area, Geo News reported.

According to the police, constable Asif Chandio assigned with the DSP fired at him. The DSP was taken to the hospital after he was shot but unfortunately, he could not recover from the injuries and lost his life.

Station House Officer (SHO) Saghir Sangi said that the police have arrested Chandio for killing the DSP.