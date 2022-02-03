 
Sophie Wessex could have elevated title when Prince Charles becomes king

Sophie Wessex could be gearing up for a new title when Prince Charles will be king.

Sophie is known as Countess of Wessex and was not made a duchess when she tied the knot with Prince Edward.

That title ended up with Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

However, she could see her title elevated in the event Prince Charles takes the throne.

It is also thought the Prince Philip, who passed away last April, had requested Edward and Sophie to take on his Duke of Edinburgh title.

Speaking about the Iron Duke's wish, the Countess of Wessex said: "We sat there slightly stunned.

"He literally came straight in and said: ‘Right, I’d like it very much if you would consider that’."

A statement from Buckingham Palace also claimed: "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course, when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown."

