Pakistan records 48 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since Oct 7

Pakistan recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths — 48 — in the last 24 hours, since October 7, 2021, taking the overall death toll to 29,420, the National Command and Operation's Centre (NCOC) data showed Friday morning.

The graph indicates a consistent increase in hospitalisation, with 1,618 patients in critical care, but the positivity rate has remained below 10% for the fourth consecutive day.

The number of new cases in the last 24 hours stands at 6,377 after 1,513,619 diagnostic tests were conducted, placing Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio at 9.75%.



The new infections placed Pakistan's confirmed case count at 1,448,663, while the active case count clocked in at 101,858.





Earlier this week, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan asked the public to stop being lazy and get a booster shot if they haven't already, as Pakistan continues its battle against the Omicron-driven fifth COVID-19 wave.

He had urged people to get their COVID-19 booster shots if six months had passed since they got their second vaccination dose.

"Scientific data has shown that people need an additional dose of the vaccine despite being fully vaccinated for protection against COVID-19 if six months and over have passed," Dr Sultan had said, while addressing a press conference after attending a meeting at the NCOC in Islamabad.

He had said that earlier, the NCOC was only asking people to get the booster dose, but now it is recommending it again based on scientific evidence.