Kendall Jenner beau Devin Booker selected as NBA All-Star reserve

Friday Feb 04 2022
Friday Feb 04, 2022

US reality TV star Kendall Jenner’s beau Devin Booker was selected as NBA All-Star reserve on Thursday.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul and the Phoenix teammate Booker were named NBA All-Star reserves, giving the league-leading Suns two players in the midseason showcase.

None of the Suns were selected in fan and player voting for All-Star starters, with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James the leading vote-getter from the West and installed as a team captain opposite Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were also selected as reserves in voting by NBA coaches, with the remaining reserves from the West Luka Doncic of Dallas, Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland was named from the East -- his first All-Star nod will give Cleveland one player in the game they host on February 20.

Other reserves from the East are Boston´s Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn´s James Harden, Chicago´s Zach LaVine, Toronto´s Fred VanVleet, Miami´s Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee´s Khris Middleton. (Web Desk/AFP)

