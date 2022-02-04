Kate Middleton flaunts her rugby skills after replacing Prince Harry as patron

 
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton joined England rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium a day after taking over Prince Harry’s patronage.

Kate Middleton, 40 flaunted her rugby skills at the stadium.

She took to Instagram and shared a video practicing the rugby, and said, “Home of @englandrugby!

“Fantastic to meet the players, staff and referees representing the sport at the highest level.”

The Duchess further said, “Even put the (athletic shoe emoji) on to get a taste of how the teams train.”

“Wishing both teams the best of luck in their upcoming tournaments!,” she concluded.

The Duchess finally replaced Harry as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton said on Instagram, “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.”


