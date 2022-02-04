 
entertainment
Andrew Garfield snubbed from 'BAFTA' nominations, fans furiously blast the awards

Andrew Garfield's fans are furious over his snub from the leading actor nominations for 2022 BAFTA awards. 

Coming across the hotly-unveiled nominations, movie lovers are not impressed with the prestigious awards for not acknowledging the Spider-Man actor's performance in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Netizens expressed that judges made a bad decision by including Leonardo DiCaprio in the nominations for his acting in Don't Look Up and not Garfield.

"The fact that you didn't nominate Andrew Garfield for his heartfelt, nuanced, moving performance and you nominated DiCaprio for... screaming into a screen? What on earth are these nominations, honestly," tweeted a fan.

"Di Caprio getting a Bafta nomination with a mediocre performance in a mediocre movie while Andrew Garfield was snubbed after he gave an incredible performance in a very good movie is my 13th reason," wrote another user.

Garfield played Jonathan Larson in the musical, based on the late American playwright’s autobiography. The 38-year-old actor had vocal and dance training to perfectly helm his character. 

