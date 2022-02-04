Three terrorists killed in follow-up clearance operation

Picture showing some Pakistan Army soldiers — ispr.gov.pk

Two out of the three terrorists were "high-value targets."

Clearance operation was conducted in the Balgatar area of Kech.

A cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from hideout.

BALGATAR: Three terrorists were killed, including two high-value targets, in a “follow up clearance operation” conducted by the security forces in wake of the terrorist attack in Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a statement Friday.

During the operation, a makeshift terrorist hide-out linked with recent terrorist activities in Panjgur was targeted by the security forces,” the military's media wing said.

The ISPR said that the terrorist hideout was surrounded after the security forces received a “major intelligence tip-off”.

“Security forces encircled the well-dug-out terrorist hideout and killed all three terrorists hiding there during an intense exchange of fire,” read the statement. A cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the hideout, it said.

The ISPR identified the killed terrorist as commander Summair alias Bahar, Altaf alias Lalik, and Phailan Baloch. The killed terrorists were involved in “terrorist activities against security forces in Hoshab, Panjgur, and other areas” of Balochistan.

A day earlier, the ISPR had said that a total of 13 terrorists were killed and seven soldiers were martyred during an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Balochistan on Wednesday night.

The security forces had thwarted terror attacks on their camps in Balochistan, initially killing four terrorists on Wednesday evening.

The military's media wing said that the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the more terrorists hiding in the stated areas of Balochistan on Wednesday night after repulsing the attacks.

"In Naushki, the security forces shot down five more terrorists, bringing the tally to nine terrorists killed in the area while four soldiers embraced martyrdom in the encounter," the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, an operation was also held still in Panjgur for the elimination of terrorists present in the area, where four terrorists were killed and four to five others were encircled by the security forces.

In Panjgur, three soldiers were martyred and four others got wounded.

The ISPR further stated that the initial investigations reveal that the terrorists had links in India and Afghanistan. The intelligence agencies have intercepted the communication of the terrorists and their handlers.