Saturday Feb 05 2022
Megan Fox ex-husband expecting first child with girlfriend after 2021 divorce

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Megan Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green is all set to start a family with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

In a new set of photos obtained by paparazzi, Brian was spotted cuddling up to his ladylove with a visibly blooming baby bump.

In one of the pictures, the 48-year-old affectionately looked into Sharna's eyes as he held her blossoming belly.

Thie news comes after Brian's post in October where he celebrated his one-year anniversary with Dancing With the Stars fame.

"1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before." 

 The actor already shares Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with Megan Fox, who is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

