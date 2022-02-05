 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 05 2022
Ranveer Singh is impressed with 'Gangsta Gangu' avatar of Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Bollywood actor, Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine over the massive response for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi post its trailer launch. However, it was Ranveer Singh’s appreciation post for the teaser that caught everyone’s’ attention.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, the Padmaavat star reacted to the thrilling trailer of the much-awaited film.

Sharing Bhatt’s look from the teaser, the 36-year-old actor gave a shout out to the Student of the Year star and the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali by adding a fire emoticon.

He also wrote, “Gangsta Gangu” while coming up with a catchy name for the RRR actor who is portraying the lead role in film which is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, other famed names of media fraternity have also praised the teaser of the upcoming movie, including Karan Johar who complimented the trailer on Twitter, writing, “Phenomenal! In every way!!!! The power of a solid actor and a supreme story teller is always unmatchable! Can't wait to see the film.”

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Neetu Kapoor, and others have also heaped on praises for Bhatt’s soon-to-unveil project.

The film, also starring Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz, is slated to hit theatres on February 25.

