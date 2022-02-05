 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 05 2022
Queen Elizabeth to be honoured by Boris Johnson with Platinum Jubilee speech

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Queen Elizabeth will mark 70 glorious years as the monarch of England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

The 95-year-old is expected to begin her day with special greetings from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A Number 10 source said: 'You can expect the Prime Minister to praise Her Majesty's tireless service and historic reign to mark the occasion.'

 Mr Johnson told MPs earlier this week: "While it is a moment for national celebration it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks 70 years since the death of her beloved father, George VI."

He continued: "I know that the whole House will want to join me in thanking Her Majesty for her tireless service."

"We look forward to celebrating her historic reign with a series of national events in June," he said.

