Saturday Feb 05 2022
Alec Baldwin's return to 'Boulder Film Festival' called out by netizens

Alec Baldwin's return to 'Boulder Film Festival' called out by netizens

Alec Baldwin's return to the Boulder Film Festival is being condemned by netizens who are demanding the event to revise its decision of inviting the controversial actor as a first-ever special guest programmer.

The 63-year-old actor, who accidently shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins amid Rust shooting in October, 2021, opened up on his upcoming appearance at the festival. 

“I am quite excited about returning to the Boulder International Film Festival, which I last attended in 2010.”

“I think Boulder is a great town and I know they have a wonderful festival,” Baldwin expressed in a statement.

However, netizens seemed unhappy with the actor’s upcoming presence at the festival.

One user wrote, “Exactly! Alec Baldwin shot & killed Halyna, a crew member who had a promising career ahead of her and shot & injured Joel Souza. And BIFF is proud to announce this?

Another furious user expressed, “You don’t support filmmaking. You’re star struck. Actual crew members- who are not household names- are shot by this man & one LOST HER LIFE. Is the BIFF really this callous? I’m truly shocked. He should withdraw, or you should rescind the invitation. It’s inappropriate.

The festival’s director Kathy Beeck also expressed delight for having Baldwin on board.

“We’re honored that this year Alec will be taking on this important role and sharing some of his favorite films with BIFF,” reported The Hollywood Reporter. 

