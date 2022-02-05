 
Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava as they kick off weekend with a toast

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon treated fans with a glimpse into her weekend as she decided to switch on the relax-mode with daughter Ava Phillippe.

Taking to the Instagram handle on Friday, the Morning Show actress and her 22-year-old daughter shared a peek into their weekend, enjoying some quality time and doing grown-up activities including raising a Champagne toast.


"Well, I guess dry January is done ," the Big Little Lies actress, 45, added a quirky caption to the photo posted to the gram, which showed the mother-daughter duo smiling at the camera while relaxing in their kitchen.

The two were also seen holding glasses of what appears to be pink champagne as they spent quality time together at home.

In the shared picture, the Legally Blonde famed actress was seen sporting a gorgeous green, floral print dress while posing for the camera. She also accessorized her look with gold jewelry.

Ava, on the other hand, was seen clad in a half-sleeve, black mock turtleneck tucked into a beige pencil skirt, along with black tights and black boots.

Witherspoon shares her two other children – daughter Ava and son Deacon, 18, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and son Tennessee James, 9, with husband Jim Toth.

