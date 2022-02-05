20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Naushki as security forces complete clearance operation

ISPR shared that security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down hiding terrorists in the area. — File

ISPR says terrorists attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki, Panjgur late evening on Feb 2.

ISPR says nine troops were martyred in Panjgur, Naushki operations.

Security forces stand firm to eliminate menace of terrorism, vows ISPR.

RAWALPINDI: As many as 20 terrorists were killed in the Panjgur and Naushki operations, the military’s media wing said on Saturday after the security forces completed a clearance operation.

“A total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Naushki operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation today,” Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said the terrorists had attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2. Both the attacks were “repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops” at both locations, it added.

Read more: Security forces hunt down 13 terrorists after foiling attacks in Balochistan, says ISPR

In Naushki, nine terrorists were killed, while four security forces personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom during shoot the out, the ISPR said. In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from area, it added.

The military’s media wing shared that the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the area after the attack on February 2.

“Four fleeing terrorists were killed at Panjgur, while four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces. All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six soldiers were injured in the follow-up operations at Panjgur that lasted 72 hours.

Read more: Three terrorists killed in follow-up clearance operation

The ISPR said three terrorists linked to the attacks were killed on Friday, including the two high-value targets at Balgatar in Kech in the operation that was conducted at a “makeshift terrorist hideout”.

“Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost,” vowed the ISPR.