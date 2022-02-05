 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Naushki as security forces complete clearance operation

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

ISPR shared that security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down hiding terrorists in the area. — File
ISPR shared that security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down hiding terrorists in the area. — File

  • ISPR says terrorists attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki, Panjgur late evening on Feb 2.
  • ISPR says nine troops were martyred in Panjgur, Naushki operations.
  • Security forces stand firm to eliminate menace of terrorism, vows ISPR.

RAWALPINDI: As many as 20 terrorists were killed in the Panjgur and Naushki operations, the military’s media wing said on Saturday after the security forces completed a clearance operation.

“A total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Naushki operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation today,” Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said the terrorists had attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2. Both the attacks were “repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops” at both locations, it added.

Read more: Security forces hunt down 13 terrorists after foiling attacks in Balochistan, says ISPR

In Naushki, nine terrorists were killed, while four security forces personnel, including an officer, embraced martyrdom during shoot the out, the ISPR said. In Panjgur, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from area, it added.

The military’s media wing shared that the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the area after the attack on February 2.

“Four fleeing terrorists were killed at Panjgur, while four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces. All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six soldiers were injured in the follow-up operations at Panjgur that lasted 72 hours.

Read more: Three terrorists killed in follow-up clearance operation

The ISPR said three terrorists linked to the attacks were killed on Friday, including the two high-value targets at Balgatar in Kech in the operation that was conducted at a “makeshift terrorist hideout”.

“Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost,” vowed the ISPR.

More From Pakistan:

Their 'defeat' brought them together, Fawad Chaudhry castigates PML-N and PPP

Their 'defeat' brought them together, Fawad Chaudhry castigates PML-N and PPP
PM Imran Khan meets Chinese premier, Uzbek president in Beijing

PM Imran Khan meets Chinese premier, Uzbek president in Beijing
US issues agrément for Masood Khan to take charge as Pakistani envoy in Washington

US issues agrément for Masood Khan to take charge as Pakistani envoy in Washington
Thaw in ties: PML-N, PPP ready to use 'all options at disposal' to remove government

Thaw in ties: PML-N, PPP ready to use 'all options at disposal' to remove government
Askari Park gets a change of name, again

Askari Park gets a change of name, again
Thaw in PPP, PML-N ties: Zardari, Bilawal arrive at Shahbaz Sharif residence

Thaw in PPP, PML-N ties: Zardari, Bilawal arrive at Shahbaz Sharif residence
Kashmiris react to Dr Fayal Shawl's character assassination by PTI

Kashmiris react to Dr Fayal Shawl's character assassination by PTI
Earthquake in Islamabad, other cities

Earthquake in Islamabad, other cities
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran urges world to hold India accountable for crimes against humanity

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran urges world to hold India accountable for crimes against humanity
India threat to regional peace, says PM Imran Khan in China

India threat to regional peace, says PM Imran Khan in China
COVID-19: Pakistan reports slight drop in infections and deaths

COVID-19: Pakistan reports slight drop in infections and deaths
Hira Mani takes a jab at PM Imran Khan, saying he should allow people to worry

Hira Mani takes a jab at PM Imran Khan, saying he should allow people to worry

Latest

view all