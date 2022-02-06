 
Prince Charles shares 'sincere wish' for Camilla's future role in polarizing announcement

Queen Elizabeth has just shocked her sincere wish regarding the role she wishes for Duchess Camilla to undertake following Prince Charles’ accession to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth issued this announcement while addressing the nation for Accession Day.

The message reflected upon Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign and read, "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.”

She also went on to add, "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.”

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

