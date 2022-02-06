Salman Khan bids a heartfelt goodbye to late Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood actor Salman Khan extended heartfelt condolence and paid tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday 6, at the age of 92.

The Tere Bina Zindagi Se singer has left a gaping void in the music world since then her die-hard fans from all over the world including the Bollywood celebrities turned to social media to pay their last tributes to the veteran singer.



Amid all this, the Tiger actor also took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of him with 'India's Nightingale' as he mourned the loss.



Sharing this picture, Salman wrote, “U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever ... #RIPLataji.”



In the photo, we can see Salman standing with Lata on the stage of an award show.



Within no time fans took to the comments section to express their grief over the death of a legendary singer. Some of them posted heartbreak emojis, some shared crying emojis.

For unversed many celebrities have been spotted at Lata’s residence. Celebrities like Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Bhagyashree, Sachin Tendulkar, and others were snapped outside her house.