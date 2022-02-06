 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 06 2022
Suicide bomber killed in Tank operation: ISPR

Security forces kill a suicide bomber during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank. Photo: file   

  • Security forces kill a suicide bomber during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank area. 
  • The security forces conducted the operation near Dial road in Tank on “confirmed intelligence reports of the presence of TTP terrorists.”
  • “Pakistan’s great security forces are teaching a lesson to terrorists,” says Sheikh Rasheed.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a suicide bomber during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted the operation near Dial road in Tank on “confirmed intelligence reports of the presence of TTP terrorists.”

“The operation is continuing to eliminate the terrorists’ abettors and accomplices,” said the ISPR.

‘Pak Army is teaching a lesson to terrorists’

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said, “Pakistan’s great security forces are teaching a lesson to terrorists.”

Responding to a question about the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, Sheikh Rasheed paid tribute to the soldier who rendered their lives in the line of duty. He said that 9 security personnel received martyrdom in the attack while 20 terrorists were killed.

He said that Army will fulfill its responsibilities when whoever takes weapon and challenges the writ of the country.

He said that Pakistan rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

