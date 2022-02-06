 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo named Woman of the Year by Billboard

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo will be honoured as the 2022 Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards
Olivia Rodrigo will be honoured as the 2022 Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards 

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo only needed one album to earn her the title of Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

The former teen actor turned pop star will be honoured as the 2022 Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2.

Previous honourees also include Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.

Rodrigo became 2021′s biggest breakout star with her confessional debut album, breaking chart records and racking up awards and nominations.

Rodrigo’s exploration of heartache, jealousy and insecurity on SOUR broke streaming records and led to all 11 tracks landing in the top 30 of Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the first female artist to achieve the feat.

“Olivia’s trajectory to superstardom is the stuff of pop music legend,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director, in a statement. 

“Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene in years.”

Other award recipients at the Billboard Women in Music Awards include Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Karol G, Bonnie Raitt, Saweetie and Summer Walker.

The awards show will be held at the YouTube Theatre at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, hosted by Ciara. Fans will be able to purchase tickets this year for the first time at billboardwomeninmusic.com. - AP

More From Entertainment:

Boris Johnson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Boris Johnson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘stopping’ kids’ visit to rapper’s hometown

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘stopping’ kids’ visit to rapper’s hometown
Prince Andrew known as 'baby grumpling' among royal staff

Prince Andrew known as 'baby grumpling' among royal staff
Jennifer Lopez recalls a fan's concert sign from her first tour, gets teary-eye

Jennifer Lopez recalls a fan's concert sign from her first tour, gets teary-eye
Kanye West is grateful to Candace Owens for defending him against Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is grateful to Candace Owens for defending him against Kim Kardashian
Camilla, Prince Charles share their first message after Queen Elizabeth’s remarks

Camilla, Prince Charles share their first message after Queen Elizabeth’s remarks
Bill Cosby likely to avoid testifying in sex assault lawsuit

Bill Cosby likely to avoid testifying in sex assault lawsuit
Jennifer Garner celebrated as 'Woman of the Year' by historic Harvard theatre group

Jennifer Garner celebrated as 'Woman of the Year' by historic Harvard theatre group

Music mogul Clive Davis cancels annual pre-Grammy gala

Music mogul Clive Davis cancels annual pre-Grammy gala
Gigi Hadid clarifies her ‘three angels’ comment on Rihanna’s baby bump post

Gigi Hadid clarifies her ‘three angels’ comment on Rihanna’s baby bump post
Spotify pulled 100+ episodes of Joe Rogan show after COVID controversy?

Spotify pulled 100+ episodes of Joe Rogan show after COVID controversy?

‘And Just Like That’ star Sara Ramirez opens up about polarizing Che Diaz role

‘And Just Like That’ star Sara Ramirez opens up about polarizing Che Diaz role

Latest

view all