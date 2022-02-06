Queen urges Britons to back her 'sincere wish' as she shapes future of monarchy

The queen issues huge Jubilee statement on future of monarchy.

The Queen has used her Platinum Jubilee message to shape the future of monarchy, urging the nation to back her 'sincere wish' that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King.



The 95-year-old monarch used her historic milestone to shape the future of the monarchy, the head of state called on the nation to support both Camilla as Queen and Charles as King.

In her written message, the longest-reigning monarch said: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me."

The Queen made her wish public as she said: "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Prince William and Kate Middleton - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - have signalled their support for Camilla as the couple retweeted the Queen's announcement and re-shared the news as a story posted to their joint Instagram account.