Remembering Lata Mangeshkar with her 10 most awe-inspiring songs

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6 but her legacy and music will continue to live, thanks to her more than 30,000 songs. The legendary singer, who died at the age of 92, continued to bless the Indian cinema with her soulful voice throughout her career.

Bollywood's remarkable era came to its end when Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai.

Nevertheless, the late singer will continue to rule over millions of hearts with her evergreen songs. Here are 10 of her masterpieces that fans can never forget:

1. Lag Ja Gale from 1964 film Wo Kaun Thi

2. Yeh Zindagi Usiki Hai from 1953 Anarkali



3. Aaja Re Pardesi from 1958 film Madhumati



4. Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya from 1961 film Mughal-e-Azam



5. Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai from 1965 Guide



6. Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai from 1972 film Shor



7. Mere Khwabon Mein from 1995 Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge



8. Luka Chuppi from 2006 film Rang De Basanti



9. Yun Hi Koi Mil Gaya Tha from 1972 film Pakeeza



10. Humko Humise Chura Lo from 2000 film Mohabbatein



The nightingale of India was put on ventilator due to her worsened conditions post Covid-19 and pneumonia recovery.

