Monday Feb 07 2022
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox pack on PDA at NHL All-Star Game 2022

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly went all out to express his love for Megan Fox as the rapper-turned-rocker was spotted getting cozy with his wife-to-be at the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

Recently, the Lonely singer served as the game’s halftime show performer while the Transformers actor joined her beau to cheer him up.

Amid all, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, affectionately draped his arm around his fiancée to watch the rest of the hockey match.

In the photo, the Bloody Valentine singer wore a silver, sparkly number, while Fox sported a white tank top, khaki-colored pants, and combat boots.

For unversed, the performance comes less than a month after the couple got engaged after dating for almost a year.

