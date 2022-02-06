Democracy will have its revenge, we'll remove 'selected' govt: Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a jalsa in Nasirabad on February 6, 2022. — Twittter/ PPP Media Cell/

NASIRABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reiterated his resolve to oust the PTI-led government on Sunday and said his party would begin the anti-PTI long march on February 27 from Karachi to Islamabad.

"This march will be democracy's revenge against this selected government," Bilawal said while addressing a rally in the Nasirabad District of Balochistan.

Bilawal said that it was "time for Prime Minister Imran Khan to start panicking."



"The time has come for the PTI government to be accountable before the masses," he said, adding since people have lost their confidence in the premier, the Parliament must also follow suit.

He added he had sent a message to "the puppet" to inform him that the PPP had "entered the battlefield" to oust the PTI government.

"The kaptaan has snatched roti, kapra, aur makaan from the masses," Bilawal said. "Khan sahib has robbed the citizens of their economic rights and their right to vote. We can't stand it any longer, so we have declared war against this government."

The PPP chairman further said: "We know how to snatch our rights, but we will opt for a democratic and constitutional way to take revenge from the government in the National Assembly."

"The solution to this country's problems is a democratic struggle, so we believe in the power of the vote, not weapons," he said.

Bilawal went on to say that the "Constitution of 1973 is an agreement between the state and the people."

"Since the selected government came to power, poverty, unemployment, and inflation have increased in the country," he said as he asked the citizens of Pakistan to give the PPP once more chance to make things right.

"We believe that if all the provinces get their due rights and have their resources, then the federation will be stronger," he said.