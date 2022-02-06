 
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to tie the knot in Barbados after baby's birth: report

Rihanna is reportedly planning to take her vows with beau A$AP Rocky in her home country Barbados after the birth of the couple’s first baby.

According to Mirror, the pair is expected to get married in a traditional way, surrounded by their family members.

A source spilled to the outlet, “The wedding will be in Barbados as they both have family there, it’s the place that brought them together, and holds a very special place in their hearts.”

It also reported that the Diamonds singer wants Prime Minister Mia Mottley to be her child’s godmother. 

Moreover, giving an insight in the couple’s relationship, the insider shared, “Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional.”

“They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same,” it revealed.

“There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won’t be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person,” the publication quoted its source.

The lovebirds announced the good news by unveiling their gorgeous photos of taking a stroll on New York's streets as RiRi showed off her baby bump. 

