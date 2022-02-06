Piers Morgan calls Queen magnificent rock in his touching tribute to the British monarch

British TV presenter Piers Morgan has hailed the Queen as the "greatest of all time" and praised her leadership on her Platinum Jubilee.

The former Good Morning Britain co-host took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to the Queen, writing: "The ????. Congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on becoming the first British Monarch to reign for 70 years.



"What a magnificent rock of wise, calm, strong & empathetic leadership she has been for this country through good times and bad. Thank you, Your Majesty," The 56-year-old broadcaster added.

Queen Elizabeth II, now 95, was just 25 when she began her reign after the death of her father King George VI. She is now the longest-reigning and longest-living monarch in UK’s history.

While today (February 6, 2022) is officially the 70th anniversary of her reign, the monarch will celebrate the milestone in June. This is because she ascended the throne on the same day her father died, and is choosing to honour his memory rather than celebrate her own achievement.

On Thursday June 2, the first day of the bank holiday, more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional Trooping the Colour Parade to mark The Queen's official birthday, usually held on the second Saturday in June.



On Friday, June 3, a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.