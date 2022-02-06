 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan calls Queen magnificent rock in his touching tribute to the British monarch

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Piers Morgan calls Queen magnificent rock in his touching tribute to the British monarch

British TV presenter Piers Morgan has hailed the Queen as the "greatest of all time" and praised her leadership on her Platinum Jubilee.

The former Good Morning Britain co-host took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to the Queen, writing: "The ????. Congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on becoming the first British Monarch to reign for 70 years.

"What a magnificent rock of wise, calm, strong & empathetic leadership she has been for this country through good times and bad. Thank you, Your Majesty," The 56-year-old broadcaster added.

Queen Elizabeth II, now 95, was just 25 when she began her reign after the death of her father King George VI. She is now the longest-reigning and longest-living monarch in UK’s history.

While today  (February 6, 2022) is officially the 70th anniversary of her reign, the monarch will celebrate the milestone in June. This is because she ascended the throne on the same day her father died, and is choosing to honour his memory rather than celebrate her own achievement.

On Thursday June 2, the first day of the bank holiday, more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional Trooping the Colour Parade to mark The Queen's official birthday, usually held on the second Saturday in June.

On Friday, June 3, a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton crowned 'perfect fit' for future Queen role over Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton crowned 'perfect fit' for future Queen role over Meghan Markle

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to tie the knot in Barbados after baby’s birth: report

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to tie the knot in Barbados after baby’s birth: report
Prince Charles shares heartfelt tribute to mother Queen and his 'darling wife' Camilla

Prince Charles shares heartfelt tribute to mother Queen and his 'darling wife' Camilla
Dwayne Johnson issues apology to fans for support towards Joe Rogan

Dwayne Johnson issues apology to fans for support towards Joe Rogan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's £11m mansion bombarded with foul odour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's £11m mansion bombarded with foul odour

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian are competing to make daughters ‘be at the top’: reports

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian are competing to make daughters ‘be at the top’: reports
Awkwafina explains criticism over her ‘blaccent’ controversy, leaves Twitter

Awkwafina explains criticism over her ‘blaccent’ controversy, leaves Twitter
Royal family shares special tribute to Queen, shares unseen photos to mark her Accession Day 2022

Royal family shares special tribute to Queen, shares unseen photos to mark her Accession Day 2022
Prince Charles, Camilla react to Queen Elizabeth ‘sincere wish’

Prince Charles, Camilla react to Queen Elizabeth ‘sincere wish’
Queen urges Britons to back her 'sincere wish' as she shapes future of monarchy

Queen urges Britons to back her 'sincere wish' as she shapes future of monarchy
Boris Johnson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Boris Johnson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘stopping’ kids’ visit to rapper’s hometown

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘stopping’ kids’ visit to rapper’s hometown

Latest

view all