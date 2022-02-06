 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Royals hailed for playing ‘smart PR card’ with decision to sack Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

The British Royal Family has been lauded for playing a “very smart PR card” with his decision to sack Prince Andrew.

This claim has been written by PR expert Mark Borbowski in his latest interview with Express UK.

There he claimed, "If they didn't do that then it would be a totally different ballgame.”

"But what he intends to pursue privately and the noise he's creating is not reflected back to the Royal Family as he's no longer part of the brand.”

"Obviously he is the Queen's son but she has done, or his brother has done, an amazing job in separating in the best way possible, saying he can no longer enjoy his military titles and his titles.”

"That is the equivalent of being banished beyond the castle walls to find your own way. And hence that's why he's pursuing this so aggressively now to make some way for him to come back. But he's a bust brand, he's over."

