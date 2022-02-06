 
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
DWDeutsche Welle

Prince Charles, Williams fearing incoming ‘enormous damage’: report

By
DWDeutsche Welle

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Royal experts fear Prince Charles and Prince Williams are starting to fear the possibility of “enormous damage” that the Firm is beginning to find itself in.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams brought this news to light.

He started it all off by telling Express UK, “Prince Charles and Prince William are aware of the enormous damage that links with Prince Andrew do to the monarchy.”

“The Queen’s stripping him of honorary military links and patronages was a public withdrawal of support.”

“All senior royals are likely to be extremely concerned at the prospect of the civil case he faces being heard in front of a jury.”

