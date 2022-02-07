 
Monday Feb 07 2022
Queen Elizabeth ‘tidying up affairs’ for ‘dark day’: report

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Royal experts believe Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ in support of Duchess Camilla is part of her preparation for the “dark day” that it her passing.

Robert Hardman, a Daily Mail columnist, made this revelation during his interview with Sky News.

He claimed, “I don't think anyone was expecting that. But she always looks to the future.”

"She could see that when the dark day comes and we have a change of reign, the last thing King Charles will want is distractions over how we address his wife.”

"She can understand how important it is, when you're in this position, to have someone by your side, to have a sounding board. Like she had with Prince Philip. It's a pre-emptive tidying up of something that was going to happen and I think it's very timely."

