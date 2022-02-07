 
Monday Feb 07 2022
Kim Kardashian continues to make money as she ignores Kanye West's protest

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Kim Kardashian continues to make money as she ignores Kanye Wests protest

After initially reacting to Kanye West's criticism of the pair's daughter's TikTok video, Kim Kardashian has started ignoring the rapper's social media rants.

The reality TV star, meanwhile, is making money by promoting multiple products on her Instagram account where she is followed by more than 284 million people.

Kanye West on Sunday shared three more Instagram posts and revealed that Kim accused of him stealing. He also said that the Kim Kardashian's actions might get him locked.

Kim Kardashian, however, ignored his posts and chose not to react to his allegations. 

