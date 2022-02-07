 
Camilla as Queen: Majority of Britons don't agree with Queen Elizabeth

To mark the 70th anniversary of her accession, the Queen shared a letter reflecting on her life of service and her gratitude for Prince Philip’s support as consort.

She also shared her "sincere wish" for Camilla to take on the title of Queen when Charles becomes King.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

A Clarence House spokesperson said Prince Charles and Camilla are “touched and honoured by Her Majesty’s words.”

Commenting on the Queen's statement, author of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie siad it "Will be interesting to see if this changes public opinion. In 2021 a @YouGov poll revealed that just 13% of UK public believe Camilla should be titled Queen Consort."

