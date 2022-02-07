Karan Johar celebrates 5th birthday of his twins Yash and Roohi

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating the fifth birthday of his children son Yash and daughter Roohi today, January 7.



Karan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his kids’ birthday celebrations with a heartfelt note.

He said, “To my lifeline…. My purpose…. My everything.:.. I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives…..”

“They are 5 today…..I can’t wait for the rest of my life because I know they are with me …. Roohi and Yash,” the filmmaker further said.

Fans and fellow B-town stars also took an opportunity to wish Yash and Roohi a very happy birthday.

Karan Johar became father to twins through surrogacy in February 2017. He named his son Yash after his father, and his daughter Roohi.