Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make a perfect couple amid their LA outing with daughter

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were recently spotted spending a gleeful time with their 18-month-old daughter, Willa in Los Angeles.

The Game of Thrones star was papped cradling the baby girl as she walked beside her hubby to get a cup of coffee.

According to the couple’ s photographs shared by Daily Mail, The Jonas Brothers member was spotted wearing a red bomber jacket, paired with white tee and black trousers.

The Emmy-winning actor also cut a casual yet cosy figure in matching nude tracksuit, paired with white baseball cap.

The pair tied the knot in May 2019 after getting engaged in 2017. They held their nuptials in Las Vegas, which was streamed live on internet by Diplo.

The pair welcomed their baby girl on July 2021.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has also recently embraced fatherhood by welcoming a his first child with Priyanka Chopra via surrogacy.

