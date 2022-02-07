‘Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kıratlı, husband Sinan Akçıl file for divorce again

 
entertainment
Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, who is best known for her role as Gokce Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul, and her estranged husband singer Sinan Akçıl have reportedly filed for divorce again.

According to the Turkish media, Sinan has filed for divorce on the grounds that the foundation of the marriage was shaken.

Burcu Kıratlı and Sinan Akçıl tied the knot for the second time in February last year.

They first got married in Amsterdam in December 2018 which lasted nine months, and were divorced in 2019.

On February 22 last year, Kiratli took to Instagram and announced she and Sinan have tied the knot again.

Sharing the photos from her wedding, she had just captioned the post: “Mr & Mrs Akçıl.”

Meanwhile, Burcu Kıratlı has deleted the surname ‘Akçıl’ from her Instagram account.

