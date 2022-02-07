 
Watch Dwayne Johnson's daughters prank him in adorable video

Watch Dwayne Johnson's daughters prank him in adorable video

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson often shares heartwarming pictures and videos of his daughters with his fans and followers on social media.

On Sunday, the Jungle Cruise actor has once again shared an adorable video of his kids, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 3, pulling a hilarious prank on their dad that sets the internet on fire.

In an Instagram video, the Red Notice actor can be seen standing while his daughter Jasmine stands in front of him holding a piece of paper towel with a combination of toothpaste and shaving cream, which she later, smeared on his face.

While calling his little girls ‘tornadoes’ Johnson wrote in the caption, "At least I've learned to protect my jewels."

He added, "You'd think I'd learn my lesson by now to not play this game! Hey, they're only little ones once so I'll play this game til the wheels fall off so bring on the toothpaste and shaving cream."

"This combo stings the eyes btw," he continued.

For unversed, Johnson shares Jasmine plus daughter Tiana, 3, with wife Lauren Hashian. He is also dad to daughter Simone, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

