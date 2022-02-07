 
Kanye West takes down posts about Kim Kardashian and their kids

American rapper Kanye West has removed all accusatory posts about Kim Kardashian and their children from his Instagram account, reported Page Six.

To note, Kanye has recently accused his estranged wife Kim of kidnapping their daughter Chicago, putting their eldest daughter North on TikTok "against [his] will," and more, now the Yeezy fashion designer has deleted all accusations and only left postings about his career and ambitions.

The step to remove the accusatory posts — which also claimed Kardashian, 41, believes he put “a hit out on her” — came after a video on social media showed West, 44, spending time with three of his four kids.

It appears West’s public feud with the Skims founder is finished for now, though she hasn’t spoken out about his vicious charges since he lambasted her for putting their 8-year-old daughter on TikTok.

Earlier, Kardashian took to her Instagram and wrote, “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.” 

