Monday Feb 07 2022
Atif Aslam, Adnan Qazi reportedly gearing up for a new song

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Atif Aslam and Adnan Qazi are well known for their outstanding performance in their own fields
Atif Aslam and Adnan Qazi are reportedly gearing up for the launch of a new song, according to a press release.

Qazi, who is a top gun director of the entertainment business, was asked the big question on a recent event to which he made the revelation rather reluctantly.

Qazi and Aslam are two very big names of the Pakistani industry who are well known for their outstanding performance in their own fields.

Aslam, who works with a mixture of different genres, is officially returning to the world of music after years.

Whereas, Qazi, who is also known as the power house of creativity in direction, has already shown his excellence in recent past music videos of a variety of A-listed Pakistani singers.

The collaboration of the two stars promises a treat for the eyes and ears.

It is pertinent to mention that this will be the first time when both Aslam and Qazi will work jointly and for a supremely magical creation to captivate their fans and followers.

If sources are to be believed the singer will be seen in a totally new avatar.

Atif was last seen doing an on screen romance single with Mahira Khan named Ajnabi.

