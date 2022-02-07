 
entertainment
Monday Feb 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen's precious gift to Camilla: Searches for 'Koh-I-Noor' skyrocket amid new reports

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Queens precious gift to Camilla: Searches for Koh-I-Noor skyrocket amid new reports

Royal fans are curious to know about Queen's precious gift to Camilla as searches for the tiara, 'Koh-I-Noor' have skyrocketed.

The Prince of Wales is said to have changed some of his coronation vows to include 'Queen Camilla' with his mother's backing in 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly backed her eldest son's plan to make Camilla his queen five years ago - and the Duchess of Cornwall will reportedly be given the Queen Mother's crown when Charles becomes King.

Queens precious gift to Camilla: Searches for Koh-I-Noor skyrocket amid new reports

The online interest for “Koh-I-Noor” erupted over three times the average volume hours after reports on the Queen’s gift to Camilla on events that Charles became king came through.

The crown is an actual possession of the Queen Mother, adorned with 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond from India. 

The gift is accompanied by Camilla’s role as Queen Consort when Charles takes on the role as King.

The 95-year-old monarch has used her historic milestone to shape the future of the monarchy, urging the Britons to back her 'sincere wish' that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King.

