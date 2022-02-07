 
Kim Kardashian ‘done being nice’ after ex Kanye West’s latest outbursts

Kim Kardashian is reportedly done with estranged husband Kanye West delaying their divorce proceedings, specially after he initiated an online rant against her for allowing their daughter North West on TikTok.

According to reports, despite Kim’s efforts to be declared ‘legally single’ before finalising the divorce, Kanye has been stalling the process.

A source close to the situation told E! News, “Kim is still trying to get the 'married' status dissolved to 'single' before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign. Moving this divorce along isn't something he's acting quickly on, despite Kim's efforts.”

That’s not all, the source also claims that Kim has now had enough of Kanye’s dramatic behaviour and isn’t happy about him publicly airing out their messy divorce issues.

“Kim is doing everything for her kids to give them the most stable and normal life that she can. She doesn't appreciate Kanye coming in and tearing her down,” said the source.

The insider then added, “She isn't going to stand for it and she's not afraid of him. She has put up with so much and she's done with being nice.”

