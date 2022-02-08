Experts ‘don’t want’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle returning to the UK for Jubilee

Prince Harry has come under fire for his comments about self-care and mental health after giving ‘cringy’ advice to workers.



Political commentator Alice Grant made this revelation during her interview with GB News.

She started the conversation off by branding the latest intervention “cringy and irrelevant” and also went on to add, “I’ll I wonder if Prince Harry has ever worked a corporate job in his life.”

"He seems to be a mouthpiece for big corporations and yet is trying to push this me-me-me agenda. It's rather odd. I think he's just a bit cringy and irrelevant, really."