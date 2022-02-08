 
Zendaya gets her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds London! See Photo

Zendaya is set to unveil her own Madame Tussauds waxwork in London.

The Euphoria actress will join a star-studded line-up in the museum's Award party zone. The star's sculpture is made after her measurements and references were taken in 2015.

Zendaya's lifesize statue will don a neon pink suit paired with her hair tied up in a bun. It will be unveiled at the Baker Street attraction on Friday.

 "Zendaya just exudes cool," says museum manager Tim Walters as he talks about the statue.

"Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues. She is unapologetically herself - and we, along with her fans, love that about her. With rumours circulating that Zendaya is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better," he said.

"We know her fans will be lining up for the chance to 'meet' their idol when Zendaya's figure arrives in our Awards Party zone," he concluded.

With her wax statue, Zendaya will join A-listers including Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy, Kate Winslet, Brad Pitt and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

