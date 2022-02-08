 
Showbiz
Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone turn up the heat in 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser: Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone turn up the heat in 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser: Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone are setting the screens on fire with their infectious chemistry.

The Italian actor has joined the Bhoot Police actress for a special collaboration for singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The song, which officially releases this week has dropped its sizzling teaser for fans.

Jacqueline, who appears to be a cabaret dancer in the music video, is spotted swaying mafia Morrone with her charms.

"Presenting you the teaser of my upcoming music video #MudMudKe with one and only @iammichelemorroneofficial Full video will be out on 12th Feb 11 am on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel," she captioned alongside the teaser video on Tuesday.

"This is going to be grand Stay tuned," promised Jacqueline.

Take a look:


