Tuesday Feb 08 2022
Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Robert Irwin, the teenage son of Steve Irwin, was chased and attacked by a 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo
Robert Irwin, the teenage son of Steve Irwin, was chased and attacked by a 12-foot crocodile at the Australia Zoo during the filming of his show Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

The attack came while Irwin attempted to feed the leucistic (predominantly white) croc named Casper; as Irwin attempted to lure him out of the water with a small carcass, Casper jumped out of the water and started chasing him around in the enclosure.

Irwin, seen running away from the crocodile, was then forced to yell out, “Bail, bail, bail,” as he asked for help from the crew around him.

Sharing a clip of the scary encounter on his Instagram, Irwin, 18, wrote, “We’ve definitely saved the best for last, including one of the most intense crocs feeds I’ve done!”

“We prioritize natural behaviour with our crocs. By getting in their enclosures with them, and letting them put on those huge strikes from the water’s edge, they get to use all of their predatory instincts and they just love it!” he explained.


He continued, “Plus, we can educate everyone about their conservation. But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail.”

Irwin also shared some interesting insights into Casper in the clip, saying, “If he’s coming out of the water giving big strikes, that means he’s gonna be ready for the Crocoseum show.”

“Casper has such a wild behaviour, and since Dad first got Casper, he’s had that instinct. I’ve got no idea how he’s going to react, and, honestly, that’s quite terrifying,” he further shared.

Casper, rescued by Irwin’s dad Steve in 2002, weighs 350 kilograms and measures about 12.1 feet in length.

Steve Irwin died in 2006 at the age of 44 after being attacked by a stingray during the shooting of a documentary. 

