 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell expecting second child

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Shay Mitchell is pregnant with her second child with longtime partner Matte Babel
Shay Mitchell is pregnant with her second child with longtime partner Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell is all set to add a new member to her family of three; the Pretty Little Liars actress is pregnant with her second child with longtime partner Matte Babel.

Mitchell, 34, revealed the good news on Monday in an emotional post on Instagram in which she shared how difficult it is for her to celebrate her pregnancy in the wake of her grandmother’s death a week ago.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date,” Mitchell captioned her pregnancy announcement.


She added, “I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.”

“Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way,” Mitchell concluded in her post.

Mitchell and Babel, who have been together since 2017, already share a daughter two-year-old Atlas. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband
Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report
Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo

Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo
Prince Charles 'personally called' Harry in US to inform about Camilla new title: Report

Prince Charles 'personally called' Harry in US to inform about Camilla new title: Report
Chris Hemsworth pulls off the 'most difficult stunt' on sets of ‘Extraction 2'

Chris Hemsworth pulls off the 'most difficult stunt' on sets of ‘Extraction 2'

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler post BTS pics, video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ set

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler post BTS pics, video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ set

Kourtney Kardashian drops jaws in black ensemble: See pictures

Kourtney Kardashian drops jaws in black ensemble: See pictures
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott living separately after kids: 'Works best for them'

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott living separately after kids: 'Works best for them'

Kim Kardashian worried as Kanye West still 'refuses' to sign divorce deed

Kim Kardashian worried as Kanye West still 'refuses' to sign divorce deed
Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner over streaming release

Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner over streaming release
Cristiano Ronaldo gets huge CR7 cake, £150k car from Gerogina Rodriguez on birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo gets huge CR7 cake, £150k car from Gerogina Rodriguez on birthday

Latest

view all