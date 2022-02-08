 
Prince George to take new role to provide 'emotional' support to Queen

As the Queen marks her Platinum Jubilee this year, the celebrations will also showcase future generations.

This will potentially see Prince George taking part of the proceedings with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal author Nigel Cawthrone told OK! magazine that the Queen's great grandchildren will be expected to step up with Prince George at the front. 

“I think we’re going to see Her Majesty’s grandchildren really step up this year and her great grandchildren, especially George, will be up front and heavily involved in the celebrations,”

“The Queen will be experiencing a whole gamut of emotions,” Cawthorne added, “everything from grieving for her husband and remembering her father, to feeling pride towards all that she and her family have achieved.

“She took the throne of a bomb-scarred nation and steered it into a period of political stability. That is an incredible legacy. She knows William, Kate and their children will find a way forward for the royal family.”

